Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni

Terrence Drisdom, a small forward and shooting guard for the Hiroshima Dragonflies shoots a free throw during a scrimmage game against Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The game was organized to bring two cultures together, through spirit and competitiveness, and assist the Dragonflies in completing their final scrimmage game, beginning the season. The Dragonflies said they were grateful to set foot on the air station to compete with service members. The Dragonflies won 69-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

