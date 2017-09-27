U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tom Martin, Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, holds one of his daughters at his deployment ceremony in Rapid City, S.D., Sept. 27, 2017. Martin and the 1-189th will depart on a yearlong deployment to the Middle East to provide aerial medical evacuation support.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 18:39 Photo ID: 3815291 VIRIN: 170927-Z-TW084-0010 Resolution: 2921x2848 Size: 6.56 MB Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD Army National Guard deploys aerial medical evacuation support to the Middle East [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.