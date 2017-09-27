SD Army National Guard deploys aerial medical evacuation support to the Middle East

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Otto, Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, stands for roll call at his deployment ceremony in Rapid City, S.D., Sept. 27, 2017. The 1-189th will depart on a yearlong deployment to the Middle East to provide aerial medical evacuation support.
