    SD Army National Guard deploys aerial medical evacuation support to the Middle East [Image 1 of 4]

    SD Army National Guard deploys aerial medical evacuation support to the Middle East

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Pearce 

    South Dakota National Guard Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Otto, Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, stands for roll call at his deployment ceremony in Rapid City, S.D., Sept. 27, 2017. The 1-189th will depart on a yearlong deployment to the Middle East to provide aerial medical evacuation support.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 18:40
    Photo ID: 3815300
    VIRIN: 170927-Z-TW084-0080
    Resolution: 3329x2763
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Army National Guard deploys aerial medical evacuation support to the Middle East [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Medical Evacuation
    South Dakota
    National Guard
    Deployment
    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    SDARNG
    SDNG
    189th Aviation Regiment
    Co C 1-189th Aviation Regiment

