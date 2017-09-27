South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Reisch, South Dakota National Guard adjutant general, shake hands with Soldiers of Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment during roll call at their deployment ceremony in Rapid City, S.D., Sept. 27, 2017. The 1-189th will depart on a yearlong deployment to the Middle East to provide aerial medical evacuation support.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 18:40 Photo ID: 3815292 VIRIN: 170927-Z-TW084-0076 Resolution: 3314x2790 Size: 5.94 MB Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD Army National Guard deploys aerial medical evacuation support to the Middle East [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.