    Widespread Devastation in Puerto Rico in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria [Image 1 of 7]

    Widespread Devastation in Puerto Rico in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria

    PUERTO RICO

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Alvarez-Rea 

    156th Airlift Wing

    Aerial view shows devastation to Puerto Rico, Sept 25, 2017 after Hurricane Maria swept across the island, Sept 20; destroying homes, downing power lines and uprooting vegetation. The National Guard has deployed over 1,000 troops to provide emergency relief support alongside other state and federal partner helping with relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Michelle Y. Alvarez-Rea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 09:56
    Photo ID: 3813224
    VIRIN: 170925-Z-KL947-047
    Resolution: 3342x2230
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Widespread Devastation in Puerto Rico in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Michelle Alvarez-Rea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

