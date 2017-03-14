(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Widespread Devastation in Puerto Rico in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria [Image 7 of 7]

    Widespread Devastation in Puerto Rico in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria

    AL, PUERTO RICO

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Alvarez-Rea 

    156th Airlift Wing

    The devastation of Hurricane Maria swept across the island of Puerto Rico, 20 Sept, 2017; leaving destroyed homes, downed power lines and uprooted vegetation in its wake. The National Guard has deployed over 1,000 troops to the island and is ready and leaning forward to provide emergency relief support for Hurricane Maria alongside other state and federal partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Michelle Y. Alvarez-Rea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 09:58
    Photo ID: 3813208
    VIRIN: 170925-Z-KL947-018
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: AL, PR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Widespread Devastation in Puerto Rico in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Michelle Alvarez-Rea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    COANG
    ANG
    relief efforts
    156th Airlift Wing
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Colorado
    Hurricane Maria

