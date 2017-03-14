Widespread Devastation in Puerto Rico in the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria

National Guardsmen load a Blackhawk helicopter with emergency meal packs and water for delivery to impacted residents of Puerto Rico struggling to recover following Hurricane Maria at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, PR, Sept 25, 2017. The National Guard has deployed over 1,000 troops to the island and is ready and leaning forward to provide emergency relief support for Hurricane Maria alongside other state and federal partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Michelle Y. Alvarez-Rea)
