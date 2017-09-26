(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane Maria Response [Image 1 of 5]

    Hurricane Maria Response

    PUERTO RICO

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    156th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo, 156th Airlift Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, documents the arrival of a C-17 Globemaster III at the San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico, Sept. 25, 2017. The Puerto Rico National Guard is working with multiple local, territory and federal agencies in response to Hurricane Maria, which hit the island Sept. 20, 2017, causing widespread damage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 09:48
    Photo ID: 3813204
    VIRIN: 170925-Z-VA676-006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Maria Response [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    156th AW
    Puerto Rico ANG
    Hurricane Maria

