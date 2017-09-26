Hurricane Maria Response

Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo, 156th Airlift Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, documents the arrival of a C-17 Globemaster III at the San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico, Sept. 25, 2017. The Puerto Rico National Guard is working with multiple local, territory and federal agencies in response to Hurricane Maria, which hit the island Sept. 20, 2017, causing widespread damage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Heaton)

Date Taken: 09.26.2017
Location: PR