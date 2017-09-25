Hurricane Maria Response

Master Sgt. Jaime Vega, who works in the command post, sits in the operations building at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico to tell his story. He is one of hundreds of local Air National Guard personnel who showed up at the base, seeking to service his community in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Heaton)
