Hurricane Maria Response

Staff Sgt. Michael Raatz of the Illinois Air National Guard’s 126th Communications Flight fine tunes a radio frequency control unit in a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability site at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico. The Air National Guard is working with many federal, territory and local agencies in response to Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Heaton)

