The 482nd Fighter Wing F-16C Viper taxis at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, after returning home from being evacuated, September 21, 2017. The aircraft of the fighter wing were evacuated to Texas in advance of Hurricane Irma’s landfall with Florida. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brasier)

Date Taken: 09.21.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US