Air Force F-16C Viper pilots from the 482 Fighter Wing, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, head inside after returning home from being evacuated, September 21, 2017. The aircraft of the fighter wing were evacuated to Texas in advance of Hurricane Irma’s landfall with Florida. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brasier)

