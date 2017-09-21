(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane Irma [Image 5 of 6]

    Hurricane Irma

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brasier 

    482nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brent Branham, crew chief, 482nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, documents inspections and maintenance he preformed on an F-16C Viper from the 482nd Fighter Wing, after the aircraft returned home from being evacuated September 21, 2017. The aircraft of the fighter wing were evacuated to Texas in advance of Hurricane Irma’s landfall with Florida. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brasier)

