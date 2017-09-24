ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, Australia – U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Rotational Force Darwin load a UH-1Y Venom onto a C-17 Globemaster III, Sept. 25, 2017. HMLA-367 successfully completed its deployment in support of MRF-D. The Marines use a strategic lift method to transport aircraft worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3807002
|VIRIN:
|170924-M-ST621-134
|Resolution:
|5064x3376
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heavy Lifting: U.S. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 complete MRF-D Deployment [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Emmanuel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
