Heavy Lifting: U.S. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 complete MRF-D Deployment

ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, Australia – U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Rotational Force Darwin load a UH-1Y Venom onto a C-17 Globemaster III, Sept. 25, 2017. HMLA-367 successfully completed its deployment in support of MRF-D. The Marines use a strategic lift method to transport aircraft worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)

