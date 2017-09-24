Aircrew with the 15th Special Operations Squadron conduct humanitarian relief missions in an MC-130H Combat Talon II above the Caribbean, Sept. 24, 2017. Aircrews with the 15th SOS moved joint task force members from Puerto Rico to Martinique to provide humanitarian relief to local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2017 Date Posted: 09.25.2017 18:24 Photo ID: 3806900 VIRIN: 170924-F-UQ958-0193 Resolution: 3687x2074 Size: 2.38 MB Location: MQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean [Image 1 of 24], by A1C Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.