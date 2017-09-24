Capt. Joseph Madel, an electronic warfare officer with the 15th Special Operations Squadron, opens the side door of an MC-130H Combat Talon II at Martinique, Sept. 24, 2017. Approximately 50 Air Commandos are part of a group deployed to provide humanitarian aid after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated islands in the Caribbean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 18:25
|Photo ID:
|3806898
|VIRIN:
|170924-F-UQ958-0180
|Resolution:
|4220x2813
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|MQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean [Image 1 of 24], by A1C Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
