Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean

Capt. Joseph Madel, an electronic warfare officer with the 15th Special Operations Squadron, opens the side door of an MC-130H Combat Talon II at Martinique, Sept. 24, 2017. Approximately 50 Air Commandos are part of a group deployed to provide humanitarian aid after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated islands in the Caribbean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)

