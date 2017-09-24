(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean [Image 3 of 24]

    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean

    MARTINIQUE

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick 

    1st Special Operations Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Joseph Madel, an electronic warfare officer with the 15th Special Operations Squadron, opens the side door of an MC-130H Combat Talon II at Martinique, Sept. 24, 2017. Approximately 50 Air Commandos are part of a group deployed to provide humanitarian aid after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated islands in the Caribbean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 18:25
    Photo ID: 3806898
    VIRIN: 170924-F-UQ958-0180
    Resolution: 4220x2813
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: MQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean [Image 1 of 24], by A1C Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean
    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Puerto Rico
    15th SOS
    MC-130H
    humanitarian
    Fla.
    Barbados
    15th Special Operations Squadron
    Combat Talon II
    Martinique
    MC-130H Combat Talon II
    15th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    15th AMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT