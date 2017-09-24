(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean [Image 2 of 24]

    Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean

    MARTINIQUE

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick 

    1st Special Operations Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. John Hashman, a loadmaster with the 15th Special Operations Squadron, looks on as a Marine departs an MC-130H Combat Talon II at Martinique, Sept. 24, 2017. Aircrews with the 15th SOS moved joint task force members from Puerto Rico to Martinique to provide humanitarian relief to local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 18:25
    Photo ID: 3806899
    VIRIN: 170924-F-UQ958-0181
    Resolution: 4855x3237
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: MQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean [Image 1 of 24], by A1C Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    Puerto Rico
    15th SOS
    MC-130H
    humanitarian
    Fla.
    Barbados
    15th Special Operations Squadron
    Combat Talon II
    Martinique
    MC-130H Combat Talon II
    15th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    15th AMU

