Air Commandos move Joint Task Force members across the Caribbean

Staff Sgt. John Hashman, a loadmaster with the 15th Special Operations Squadron, looks on as a Marine departs an MC-130H Combat Talon II at Martinique, Sept. 24, 2017. Aircrews with the 15th SOS moved joint task force members from Puerto Rico to Martinique to provide humanitarian relief to local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)

