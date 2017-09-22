Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific Detachment Iwakuni brings first aircraft into new hangar

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Devin Corrigan, officer in charge of Fleet Readiness Western Pacific (FRCWP) Detachment Iwakuni, gives a speech during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 22, 2017. The ceremony celebrated the FRCWP Detachment Iwakuni’s induction of the first aircraft for maintenance in the unit’s new hangar. The facility allows the air station to conduct depot-level maintenance locally rather than flying aircraft to Naval Air Facility Atsugi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell)

