Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific Detachment Iwakuni brings first aircraft into new hangar

From left to right, James Bock, F/A-18 Super Hornet planned maintenance interval line program manager with Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific (FRCWP), Tomoshi Kometani, general manager of Nippi Corporation maintenance division, U.S. Navy Capt. Matthew Edwards, commanding officer of FRCWP, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark Palmer, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 22, 2017. The ceremony celebrated FRCWP Detachment Iwakuni’s induction of the first aircraft for maintenance in the unit’s new hangar. The facility allows the air station to conduct depot-level maintenance locally rather than flying aircraft to Naval Air Facility Atsugi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell)

