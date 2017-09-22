Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific Detachment Iwakuni brings first aircraft into new hangar

Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific Detachment Iwakuni tows the first aircraft into their new hangar and hosts an opening ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 22, 2017. The new hangar allows the air station to conduct depot-level maintenance locally rather than flying aircraft to Naval Air Facility Atsugi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell)

