    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific Detachment Iwakuni brings first aircraft into new hangar [Image 6 of 6]

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific Detachment Iwakuni brings first aircraft into new hangar

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.22.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific Detachment Iwakuni tows the first aircraft into their new hangar and hosts an opening ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 22, 2017. The new hangar allows the air station to conduct depot-level maintenance locally rather than flying aircraft to Naval Air Facility Atsugi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 09.24.2017 22:13
    Photo ID: 3803491
    VIRIN: 170922-M-ON849-0090
    Resolution: 5510x3673
    Size: 922.88 KB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific Detachment Iwakuni brings first aircraft into new hangar [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Stephen Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Opening Ceremony
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    collaboration
    Increase Readiness

