Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier

Spc. William “Billy” Evans, a Pennsylvania National Guard Soldier, was killed by a roadside bomb on September 19, 2005. Family members, friends and community members worked together to build a memorial park in Hallstead, Pa. and dedicated it Sept. 23 (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

