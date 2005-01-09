(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier [Image 1 of 4]

    Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier

    HALLSTEAD, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    Spc. William “Billy” Evans, a Pennsylvania National Guard Soldier, was killed by a roadside bomb on September 19, 2005. Family members, friends and community members worked together to build a memorial park in Hallstead, Pa. and dedicated it Sept. 23 (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2005
    fallen soldier
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PNG
    Army hero
    Spc. William “Billy” Evans
    Spc. William “Billy” Evans Memorial Park

