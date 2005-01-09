Spc. William “Billy” Evans, a Pennsylvania National Guard Soldier, was killed by a roadside bomb on September 19, 2005. Family members, friends and community members worked together to build a memorial park in Hallstead, Pa. and dedicated it Sept. 23 (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)
Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier
