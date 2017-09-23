Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier

Family and dignitaries who participated in a ceremony held to open the new SPC William “Billy” Evans Memorial Park pose for a photo in front of a monument at the center of the park in Hallstead, Pennsylvania Sept. 23. Evans, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was killed in action in Iraq on Sept. 19, 2005. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

