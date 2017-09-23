Family and dignitaries who participated in a ceremony held to open the new SPC William “Billy” Evans Memorial Park pose for a photo in front of a monument at the center of the park in Hallstead, Pennsylvania Sept. 23. Evans, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was killed in action in Iraq on Sept. 19, 2005. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2017 11:06
|Photo ID:
|3802870
|VIRIN:
|170923-Z-ZT651-166
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|18.06 MB
|Location:
|HALLSTEAD, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
