    Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier [Image 4 of 4]

    Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier

    HALLSTEAD, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    A monument in memory of Spc. William “Billy” Evans is unveiled by his family and Pennsylvania adjutant general Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli during a public ceremony held to open the new SPC William “Billy” Evans Memorial Park, Sept. 23 in Hallstead, Pennsylvania. Evans, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was killed in action in Iraq on Sept. 19, 2005. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Date Posted: 09.24.2017 11:06
    Photo ID: 3802864
    VIRIN: 170923-Z-ZT651-297
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 25.64 MB
    Location: HALLSTEAD, PA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking track, memorial park dedicated to fallen Susquehanna County Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    fallen soldier
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PNG
    Army hero
    Spc. William “Billy” Evans
    Spc. William “Billy” Evans Memorial Park

    • LEAVE A COMMENT