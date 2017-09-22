CRG 1 hold a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas

170922-N-NT795-416 CORONADO, Calif., (Sept. 22, 2017) Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas, assigned to Coastal Riverine Group (CRG) 1, delivers his speech during his retirement ceremony held at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Sept. 22. Chief Rivas retires after 23 years of service. CRG provides a core capability to defend designated high value assets throughout the green and blue-water environment and providing deployable Adaptive Force Packages (AFP) worldwide in an integrated, joint and combined theater of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswain’s Mate nelson Doromal/Released)

