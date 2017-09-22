(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CRG 1 hold a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas [Image 2 of 5]

    CRG 1 hold a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer NELSON L DOROMAL 

    Coastal Riverine Group ONE

    170922-N-NT795-416 CORONADO, Calif., (Sept. 22, 2017) Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas, assigned to Coastal Riverine Group (CRG) 1, delivers his speech during his retirement ceremony held at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Sept. 22. Chief Rivas retires after 23 years of service. CRG provides a core capability to defend designated high value assets throughout the green and blue-water environment and providing deployable Adaptive Force Packages (AFP) worldwide in an integrated, joint and combined theater of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswain’s Mate nelson Doromal/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 09.23.2017 23:14
    Photo ID: 3802405
    VIRIN: 170922-N-NT795-416
    Resolution: 3739x2367
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRG 1 hold a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas [Image 1 of 5], by CPO NELSON L DOROMAL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CRG 1

