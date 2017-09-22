(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CRG 1 hold a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas [Image 3 of 5]

    CRG 1 hold a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer NELSON L DOROMAL 

    Coastal Riverine Group ONE

    170922-N-NT795-357 CORONADO, Calif., (Sept. 22, 2017) Chief Yeoman Matthew Rivas receives his shadow box presented by Command Master Chief Kevin Campbell and Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Mark Marzella during a retirement ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew Rivas held at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Sept. 22. Chief Rivas retires after 23 years of service. CRG provides a core capability to defend designated high value assets throughout the green and blue-water environment and providing deployable Adaptive Force Packages (AFP) worldwide in an integrated, joint and combined theater of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswain’s Mate nelson Doromal/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 09.23.2017 23:14
    Photo ID: 3802402
    VIRIN: 170922-N-NT795-357
    Resolution: 5026x3355
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRG 1 hold a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas [Image 1 of 5], by CPO NELSON L DOROMAL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CRG 1

