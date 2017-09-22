CRG 1 hold a Retirement Ceremony in honor of Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas

170922-N-NT795-268 CORONADO, Calif., (Sept. 22, 2017) Chief Yeoman Matthew T. Rivas, receives his Navy and Marine commendation medal award presented by Capt. David E. Miller, Commander, Coastal Riverine Group (CRG) 1 during a retirement ceremony held at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Sept. 22. Chief Rivas retires after 23 years of service. CRG provides a core capability to defend designated high value assets throughout the green and blue-water environment and providing deployable Adaptive Force Packages (AFP) worldwide in an integrated, joint and combined theater of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswain’s Mate nelson Doromal/Released)

