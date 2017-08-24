Soldiers from the 642nd Regional Support Group ask U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, 3rd district of Alabama, questions during his talk at Ft. McClellan, Ala., Aug. 24 about the Army Reserve’s role in America’s newest defense policies. Rogers, a senior member of the House Armed Service Committee, said congress has approved a budget to enhance America’s response to new threats, particularly from space and cyberspace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2017 Date Posted: 09.23.2017 22:49 Photo ID: 3802400 VIRIN: 170824-A-DB402-114 Resolution: 4942x2730 Size: 3.46 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brief information [Image 1 of 2], by SGT John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.