Soldiers from the 642nd Regional Support Group ask U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, 3rd district of Alabama, questions during his talk at Ft. McClellan, Ala., Aug. 24 about the Army Reserve’s role in America’s newest defense policies. Rogers, a senior member of the House Armed Service Committee, said congress has approved a budget to enhance America’s response to new threats, particularly from space and cyberspace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2017 22:49
|Photo ID:
|3802400
|VIRIN:
|170824-A-DB402-114
|Resolution:
|4942x2730
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brief information [Image 1 of 2], by SGT John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT