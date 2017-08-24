(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All the way [Image 2 of 2]

    All the way

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Members of the 642nd Regional Support Group capped their two weeks of annual training at Fort McClellan, Ala. with physical training, including a group run Aug. 24, 2017. The Army Reserve unit is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2017
