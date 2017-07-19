Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX

Spc. James Murphy Jr., a petroleum supply specialist with the 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, directs the transport of a pump for the company’s Fuel System Supply Point during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise on Fort Stewart, Ga. July 19. The fuel point will hold 120,000 gallons of fuel available for any exercise participant who needs it. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)

