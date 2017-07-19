Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX

Soldiers with the 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade carry hoses to set up a Fuel System Supply Point during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise on Fort Stewart, Ga. July 19. The QLLEX is an exercise to showcase the company’s liquid logistic capabilities in the field. While the main purpose of the fuel is internal use to the exercise, any participant in the exercise who needs fuel can come to the company’s supply point. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)

