(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX [Image 3 of 5]

    Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth White 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers with the 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade carry hoses to set up a Fuel System Supply Point during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise on Fort Stewart, Ga. July 19. The QLLEX is an exercise to showcase the company’s liquid logistic capabilities in the field. While the main purpose of the fuel is internal use to the exercise, any participant in the exercise who needs fuel can come to the company’s supply point. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 20:56
    Photo ID: 3602673
    VIRIN: 170719-A-ZD574-049
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.97 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Elizabeth White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX
    Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX
    Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX
    Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX
    Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX

    TAGS

    fort stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    87th CSSB
    QLLEX
    135th
    3rd infantry division sustainment brigade
    3rd IDSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT