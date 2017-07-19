Liquid Logistics Showcased During QLLEX

Photo By Spc. Elizabeth White | Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams, a petroleum supply specialist with the 135th Quartermaster...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elizabeth White | Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams, a petroleum supply specialist with the 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, sets up a distribution hose for exercise participants’ use for the company’s Fuel System Supply Point during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise on Fort Stewart, Ga. July 19. The Soldiers showcased the company’s capabilities in providing fuel in the field during the three-week long exercise. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released) see less | View Image Page

The QLLEX is a three-week long operation that establishes a real-world water and petroleum distribution support site in a combat training environment. The QLLEX aims to show readiness at the company level for liquid logistic sustainment operations.



The QLLEX is an part of an annual training regimen conducted by Army Reserve Soldiers from the 475th Quartermaster Group. This is the first year that the active Army is participating in the QLLEX. The 135th Quartermaster Co. sent engineers to assist the reserve unit with transporting fuel to DOD customers, water purification, and setting up a Fuel System Supply Point, which is a 120,000 gallon fuel point that can receive and issue bulk fuel.



“We want to see how trained reserve and active units are at the transport and distribution of fuel,” said Capt. Laronda Cross, the 3rd Inf. Div. Sust. Bde. officer in charge of bulk fuel. “We want our Soldiers to be proficient in their jobs and be able to perform in different environments.”



Four fuelers from the 135th Quartermaster Co. integrated with the 475th Quartermaster Group to transport commercial fuel from Charleston, N.C., to South Carolina, Georgia and Florida DOD customers such as the Savannah airport, Hunter Army Airfield and the Defense Logistics Agency. This allows for the Army and commercial side to combine to give the Soldiers an enriched training environment with real-world application.



“Some of our fuel trucks integrated in the Reserve unit’s convoy to assist with fuel delivery,” said 1st Lt. Joshua Schmelzel, the executive officer of the 135th Quartermaster Co. “They went to their training sites and dug their Fuel System Supply Point (FSSP) locations for them.”



The 135th Quartermaster Co. also set up their own FSSP at Ft. Stewart during the exercise. They initially set up a display FSSP, consisting of three, 20,000 gallon bags, as practice before installing their actual supply point made up of six bags.



An FSSP is used to keep fuel close to tactical operations. In a combat environment, it would be used to help an assaulting line move forward. By moving fuel out in a training area, exercise participants can attain fuel more efficiently as opposed to traveling all the way back to post.



“It’s just like going to a fuel point on Ft. Stewart,” said Schmelzel. “If an exercise participant needs fuel they can get it through the FSSP.”



The quartermaster company can provide all aspects of liquid logistics from setting up and operating an FSSP, utilizing an assault hoseline, running a Petroleum Quality Analysis System, and using fuel trucks. They are also able to assist with commercial distribution of fuel showing that the company can adapt its operation to any environment. This will prepare them for future use of the liquid logistic equipment in other training exercises as well as real-world situations.