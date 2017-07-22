170722-N-JN784-005 FRESHWATER BEACH, Australia (July 22, 2017) Lance Cpl. David Watts, left, attached to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), teaches Private Mellissa Bowman attached to the 9 Force Support Battalion, Australian army, about the Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle on the beach at the conclusion of Talisman Saber 2017. Talisman Saber is biennial U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alexandra Seeley)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2017 04:14
|Photo ID:
|3600863
|VIRIN:
|170722-N-JN784-005
|Resolution:
|3500x2330
|Size:
|969.8 KB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
