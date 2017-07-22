170722-N-JN784-003 FRESHWATER BEACH, Australia (July 22, 2017) Cpl. Jonathan Magee, left, attached to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), teaches Private Mellissa Bowman, center, and Private Marcus Webster, attached to the 9 Force Support Battalion, Australian army, about the M240B machine gun on the beach at the conclusion of Talisman Saber 2017. Talisman Saber is biennial U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alexandra Seeley)
