170722-N-JN784-004 FRESHWATER BEACH, Australia (July 22, 2017) Lance Cpl. David Watts, left, attached to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), teaches Private Mellissa Bowman, center, and Private Marcus Webster, attached to the 9 Force Support Battalion, Australian army, about the Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle on the beach at the conclusion of Talisman Saber 2017. Talisman Saber is biennial U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise held off the coast of Australia meant to achieve interoperability and strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alexandra Seeley)

