    170524-N-FQ994-083 [Image 1 of 2]

    170524-N-FQ994-083

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    170524-N-FQ994-083 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 24, 2017) Seaman Zahra Barabino, from New Orleans, sprays the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during a fresh water washdown May 24, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170524-N-FQ994-083 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

