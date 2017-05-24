170524-N-FQ994-071 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 24, 2017) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) man a water hose during a fresh water washdown May 24, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 05.25.2017 04:29 Photo ID: 3419839 VIRIN: 170524-N-FQ994-071 Resolution: 4849x3228 Size: 1.2 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170524-N-FQ994-071 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.