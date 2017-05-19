Five Finger Death Punch rocks out at the Combat Center

Five Finger Death Punch performs for Combat Center patrons during the We Salute You Celebration at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 19, 2017. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to provide entertainment to Marines and sailors aboard the Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Lopez)

