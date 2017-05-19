(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Five Finger Death Punch rocks out at the Combat Center [Image 5 of 5]

    Five Finger Death Punch rocks out at the Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Combat Center patrons listen to Five Finger Death Punch perform at the We Salute You Celebration at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field May 19, 2016. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to provide entertainment to Marines and sailors aboard the Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Lopez)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 18:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Five Finger Death Punch rocks out at the Combat Center [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Five Finger Death Punch rocks out at the Combat Center

    Combat Center
    USMC
    29 Palms
    MCAGCC
    Five Finger Death Punch
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    MAGTFTC
    We Salute You Celebration

