Combat Center patrons listen to Five Finger Death Punch perform at the We Salute You Celebration at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field May 19, 2016. Marine Corps Community Services hosted the event to provide entertainment to Marines and sailors aboard the Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Lopez)
|05.19.2017
|05.24.2017 18:00
|3418125
|170522-M-ZZ999-155
|3348x2232
|2.83 MB
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Five Finger Death Punch rocks out at the Combat Center [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
