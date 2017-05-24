(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York, Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    Fleet Week New York, Parade of Ships 2017

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The USS Lassen (DDG 82) passes the Statue of Liberty during the Parade of Ships, May 24, 2017. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S Marine photo by LCpl. Samantha Bray)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 17:39
    Photo ID: 3418100
    VIRIN: 170524-M-WT631-036
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.69 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York, Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Samantha Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Fleet Week
    Navy
    Marines
    Parade of Ships
    Fleet Week NYC
    Fleet Week Marines
    fwny2017

