Fleet Week New York, Parade of Ships 2017

The USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) travels through the harbor during the Parade of Ships to kick off Fleet Week New York, May 24, 2017. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S Marine photo by LCpl. Samantha Bray)

