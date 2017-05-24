Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Glace Bay (MM 701) passes the city skyline in the Parade of Ships, May 24, 2017. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S Marine photo by LCpl. Samantha Bray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 17:39 Photo ID: 3418084 VIRIN: 170524-M-WT631-061 Resolution: 6543x4367 Size: 5.11 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York, Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Samantha Bray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.