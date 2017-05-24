(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 3 of 6]

    Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Iannazzo-Simmons 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, a 418-foot National Security Cutter homeported in Charleston, South Carolina, transits past the Freedom Tower during the 2017 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships on May 24, 2017. This year marks the 29th year for New York City’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Iannazzo-Simmons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Frank Iannazzo-Simmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    USMC
    Station New York
    USCGC Hamilton
    Coast Guard
    USN
    Fleet Week New York
    Fleet Week NYC
    FleetWeekNYC
    FWNYC2017
    Fleet Week New York 2017

