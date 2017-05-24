Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017

NEW YORK – Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, a 418-foot National Security Cutter homeported in Charleston, South Carolina, transits past the Freedom Tower during the 2017 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships on May 24, 2017. This year marks the 29th year for New York City’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Iannazzo-Simmons)

