    Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – The USS San Jacinto sails into New York Harbor during the Parade of Ships on May 24, 2017. U.S. Navy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian ships transited the New York Harbor to kick-off 2017 Fleet Week New York. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:17
    Photo ID: 3417450
    VIRIN: 170524-G-SG988-478
    Resolution: 6304x4203
    Size: 15.34 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USMC
    NYC
    Fleet Week
    San Jacinto
    Navy
    USN
    Parade of Ships
    FleetWeekNYC

