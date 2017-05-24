(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 5 of 6]

    Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat – Medium from Station New York provides maritime security for USS Kearsarge during Fleet Week in New York City on May 24, 2017. The weeklong celebration is an opportunity for the public to meet Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, and Merchant Mariners, as well as witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:16
    Photo ID: 3417447
    VIRIN: 170524-G-SG988-477
    Resolution: 5941x3961
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Security
    USCG
    USMC
    NYC
    Fleet Week
    Station New York
    USN
    Kearsarge
    Parade of Ships
    FleetWeekNYC

    • LEAVE A COMMENT