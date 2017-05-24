Coast Guard Participates in Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships 2017

NEW YORK – A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat – Medium from Station New York provides maritime security for USS Kearsarge during Fleet Week in New York City on May 24, 2017. The weeklong celebration is an opportunity for the public to meet Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, and Merchant Mariners, as well as witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

