170512-N-AO823-040
PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 12, 2017)--Sailors from Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) watch members of the Pensacola’s Filipino-American Association perform a traditional dance during a diversity event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event gave Sailors at NMOTC the chance to honor the Navy’s diversity and reflect on this year’s theme: “Unite Our Voices by Speaking Together.”(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 11:41
|Photo ID:
|3417114
|VIRIN:
|170512-N-AO823-040
|Resolution:
|4686x3347
|Size:
|627.18 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMOTC Celebrates Asian-American, Pacific Islander Month [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
NMOTC Celebrates Asian-American, Pacific Islander Month
LEAVE A COMMENT