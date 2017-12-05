NMOTC Celebrates Asian-American, Pacific Islander Month

170512-N-AO823-052

PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 12, 2017)--Sailors from Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) watch members of the Pensacola’s Filipino-American Association perform a traditional dance during a diversity event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event gave Sailors at NMOTC the chance to honor the Navy’s diversity and reflect on this year’s theme: “Unite Our Voices by Speaking Together.”(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)

Date Taken: 05.12.2017
Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US