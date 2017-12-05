(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMOTC Celebrates Asian-American, Pacific Islander Month [Image 1 of 2]

    NMOTC Celebrates Asian-American, Pacific Islander Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

    170512-N-AO823-052
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 12, 2017)--Sailors from Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) watch members of the Pensacola’s Filipino-American Association perform a traditional dance during a diversity event celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event gave Sailors at NMOTC the chance to honor the Navy’s diversity and reflect on this year’s theme: “Unite Our Voices by Speaking Together.”(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:41
    Photo ID: 3417116
    VIRIN: 170512-N-AO823-052
    Resolution: 4881x3486
    Size: 881.79 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMOTC Celebrates Asian-American, Pacific Islander Month [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Diversity
    Navy Medicine
    Navy

