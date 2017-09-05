Marksmanship Instructors coach cadre for Cadet Summer Training

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Wearing a black hat, Sgt. 1st Class Walter Craig, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USMAU) Instructor Training Group (ITG), from Rock Hill, South Carolina gives feedback to a marksmanship trainee on May 9, 2017. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) trained more than 50 noncommissioned officers assigned to the3rd Cavalry Regiment, May 1-19, on how to conduct basic rifle marksmanship courses for Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC) cadets, in preparation for the upcoming Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Julius Clayton/Released)

