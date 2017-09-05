Marksmanship Instructors coach cadre for Cadet Summer Training

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Standing in the photo, Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Rose, Team Chief at the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) Instructor Training Group (ITG), from Orange, California, coaches Soldiers during a record qualification on May 9, 2017. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) trained more than 50 noncommissioned officers assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, May 1-19, on how to conduct basic rifle marksmanship courses for Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC) cadets, in preparation for the upcoming Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Julius Clayton/Released)

