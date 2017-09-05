(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marksmanship Instructors coach cadre for Cadet Summer Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Marksmanship Instructors coach cadre for Cadet Summer Training

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Julius Clayton 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    FORT KNOX, Ky. -- Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Toepfer, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USMAU) Instructor Training Group (ITG), from Price, Utah observes trainees during a record qualification fire course on May 9, 2017. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) trained more than 50 noncommissioned officers assigned to the3rd Cavalry Regiment, May 1-19, on how to conduct basic rifle marksmanship courses for Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC) cadets, in preparation for the upcoming Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Julius Clayton/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship Instructors coach cadre for Cadet Summer Training [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Julius Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

